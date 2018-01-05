Chocolate and cardiovascular problems Chocolate isn't just a high-fat, high-sugar food with 'empty' calories like many others. It actually contains many substances that are good for the cardiovascular system:

> Tannins are part of the family of polyphenols, specifically flavonols, which have antioxidising properties and fight the free radicals which damage tissue and cause cardiovascular problems.

> Vitamin E, beta-carotene and copper, which are also antioxidants.

> Potassium, which reduced blood pressure.

> Cholesterol-reducing hypocholesterolemiant fats. Dark chocolate is particularly high in these.



Some studies claim that just a small amount of chocolate (less than 10g a day, or 1 square) is enough to reap these benefits.





