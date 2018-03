Most types of chocolate have a fairly low glycaemix index (22 for dark chocolate with 70% cacao solids, 33 for chocolate spread and chocolate milk, 41-44 for chocolate bars and 45 for milk and white chocolate).



For comparitive purposes, the GI of glucose and sucrose (table sugar) are 100 and 65 respectively. Chocolate doesn't make your blood sugar levels rocket and can be enjoyed by diabetics (in moderation, of course).