Chocolate

Chocolate anti stress

At the heart of its complex chemical composition, chocolate contains many ingredients that lift your spirits:
> carbohydrates help the passage of tryptophan, which plays a part in the production of the happy hormone seratonin, which has a positive effect on mood and reduces anxiety.
> magnesium has a known relaxing effect and fights stress.
Sarah Horrocks
03/02/2009
