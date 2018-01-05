Chocolate anti stress

At the heart of its complex chemical composition, chocolate contains many ingredients that lift your spirits:

> carbohydrates help the passage of tryptophan, which plays a part in the production of the happy hormone seratonin, which has a positive effect on mood and reduces anxiety.

> magnesium has a known relaxing effect and fights stress.

> phenylethylamine has a structure similar to amphetamines and is reputed to have antidepressive properties. Regular consumption can help reduce stress and its consequences...