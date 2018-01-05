>
Chocolate

Chocolate, antidepressive

   

Eating chocolate makes us feel physically and mentally gooood. While it does contain several ingredients that affect the brain, experts agree that the tiny quantities we actually consume from chocolate aren't enough to exlplain the feeling of well-being produced by a piece of Fruit & Nut Dairy Milk.

So the secret could simply lie in the comfort and satisfaction we get from savouring melt-in-the-mouth chocolate, the feeling that makes our bodies secrete 'happy' endorphins. There's just something so undeniably good about chocolate...where would we be without it?!

Sarah Horrocks
03/02/2009
