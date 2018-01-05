Composition of chocolate, level of cacao solids, percentage

© Marcolini

Lots of cacao solids doesn't make a bar of chocolate better or tastier. It's a question of individual taste.



The nutritional composition of milk and dark chocolate, ie the quantities of fat and carbohydrate they contain, make a difference.

> The higher the percentage of cacao solids, the more fat a bar of chocolate contains.

> The lower the percentage of cacao solids, the more sugar it contains.



A bar containing 60% cacao solids contains slightly fewer calories than one containing 80%, so don't believe everything you hear!





