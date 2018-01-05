>
Chocolate

Composition of chocolate, level of cacao solids, percentage

 
Composition of chocolate, level of cacao solids, percentage
Lots of cacao solids doesn't make a bar of chocolate better or tastier. It's a question of individual taste.

The nutritional composition of milk and dark chocolate, ie the quantities of fat and carbohydrate they contain, make a difference.
> The higher the percentage of cacao solids, the more fat a bar of chocolate contains.
> The lower the percentage of cacao solids, the more sugar it contains.

A bar containing 60% cacao solids contains slightly fewer calories than one containing 80%, so don't believe everything you hear!




  
  
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
