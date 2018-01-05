>
Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
Organic celebrity diet, Gwyneth Paltrow
To say Gwyneth Paltrow is obsessed with her figure is the understatement of the century. The actress takes healthy eating to the kind of extreme experts call orthorexia, when the need to follow a healthy diet starts bordering on the obsessive.

Her secret: an organic and macrobiotic diet. Gwyn only eats 100% natural foods. No processed or refined food, meat, fish, eggs or dairy produce pass her saintly lips, and she won't eat food that has been altered by cooking. Gwyneth survives on fruit, veg, whole grains, cereals, seeds and algae.

Our expert says: "You're not allowed any animal products on a macrobiotic diet, so you're going to suffer from protein, iron and Vitamin B12 deficiencies. Unless you get guidance from a dietician, you won't necessarily lose weight and it can be dangerous for your health."




  
  
