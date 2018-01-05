Sharon Stone's GI diet

>
Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
The ageless Sharon Stone, who turns 50 this year, has a figure most 20-year-olds would envy.

Her diet: GI (glycaemix index). Sharon follows Canadian dietician Rick Gallop's version of GI, which is a system used to rank carbs according to their glycaemic index or speed at which they're aborbed by the body (red foods have a high GI and are cut out, yellows have a moderate GI and are limited, and greens have a low GI and are privileged). This is used alongside a balanced diet containing protein, fruit, veg and starch.

Our expert says: "Eating low instead of high GI foods is a good slimming stretegy and good for your health, because it avoids blood sugar lows that cause snacking and fat storage. As long as you keep the rest of your diet balanced, like Sharon does (by eating protein, dairy and moderate quantities of fat), this is a healthy eating plan." 

For more information, see our article on the GI diet.




  
  
