Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
Kirsten Dunst's acid base diet

 
Kirsten Dunst's acid base diet
With her svelte figure and round face, Kirsten Dunst is all girl-next-door perfection, but she stays in shape by following the latest celeb diet doing the rounds in Hollywood.

Her diet: the acid base diet, which impacts on weight, tone and skin radiance. The idea is that if you watch the pH content of what you put into your body and compensate for excess acidic foods (processed food, meat, fish, grains and cereals) with alkaline foods (fruit, veg, green tea, soya and plant oils) you'll lose weight. You eat 70% alkaline and 30% acid.

Our expert says: "It's true that too much processed, fatty, sugary food acidifies our bodies. Opting for alkalines over acids will improve the body's function, improve your shape and health in general. This diet can contribute to weight loss, but only if you control your portions and get the balance right. So it can work, but as with any diet, stuffing yourself with too much of the 'right' foods won't make you thin!"





  
  
11/09/2008
