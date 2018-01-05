>
>
Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
Article in images

Jennifer Aniston's detox diet

 

© NBC Television - Jennifer Aniston's detox diet
© NBC Television
Back in her early Friends days Jen had a few curves, but these days there's not an ounce of fat on her...despite a run of bad luck in her love life which would have made lesser women seek solace in biscuits, chocolate and Ben & Jerry's.

Her secret: detox! After giving up smoking, alcohol and caffeine, Jen went on a toxin-busting diet to rid her bod of nasties, combined with a healthy diet (no processed food) and a glass of freshly-squeezed lemon juice first thing every morning - Jen swears by it as the best way of getting rid of fat and waste.

Our dietician says: "Jennifer must have a strong stomach to be able to drink lemon juice first thing in the morning! But drinking lemon juice doesn't have an effect on your waistline: it just provides your body with Vitamin C and antioxidants. However, Jen's healthy diet, with no processed food and a carefully-monitored calorie intake, keeps her in shape and is a sound plan."

See our our article on DIY detox.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/09/2008
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         