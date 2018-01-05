Jennifer Aniston's detox diet © NBC Television Back in her early Friends days Jen had a few curves, but these days there's not an ounce of fat on her...despite a run of bad luck in her love life which would have made lesser women seek solace in biscuits, chocolate and Ben & Jerry's.



Her secret: detox! After giving up smoking, alcohol and caffeine, Jen went on a toxin-busting diet to rid her bod of nasties, combined with a healthy diet (no processed food) and a glass of freshly-squeezed lemon juice first thing every morning - Jen swears by it as the best way of getting rid of fat and waste.



Our dietician says: "Jennifer must have a strong stomach to be able to drink lemon juice first thing in the morning! But drinking lemon juice doesn't have an effect on your waistline: it just provides your body with Vitamin C and antioxidants. However, Jen's healthy diet, with no processed food and a carefully-monitored calorie intake, keeps her in shape and is a sound plan."



