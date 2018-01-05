>
>
Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
Article in images

Demi Moore: The Zone diet

 
Demi Moore: The Zone diet
© tfm distribution

Demi Moore may have three daughters and be the wrong side of 45, but she has a body that's as youthful as her toyboy husband Ashton Kutcher and always looks gorgeous.

Demi's diet: The Zone diet is the brainchild of American nutitionist Barry Sears. It advocates a 40:30:30 approach (40% of calories from carbs, 30% from protein and 30% from fat); regular meals (at least 5 small meals a day); fixed meal times; 'good' fat (from plant oils, oily fish and nuts); and lean protein (from lean meat and fish). The Zone diet stabilises insulin levels, stops the body from storing fat, and helps you lose weight without getting hungry or run down.

Our expert says: "This diet is less severe than a protein diet that involves eating lean animal protein or protein powder. It contribues to weight loss and helps develop muscle mass. That said, it shouldn't be permanent, because your body doesn't need that much protein: 15% of your daily calorie intake is the RDA, and that's enough."

Check out our diet guides for more on The Zone and high-protein diets.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/09/2008
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Sudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         