Madonna's diet secret © Lydie/SIPA Madonna's always one step ahead of the trends and never short of imagination. The Queen of Pop has eaten nothing but organic food for the last ten years (her diet is mainly composed of fruit, veg, whole grains and cereals, natural sugar and fish, including her beloved sushi). Here's her latest fad...



Her secret: flax seed oil. Recent studies have shown that nutrients that are very high in Omega 3 have slimming properties. Madge incorporates flax seed oil into her super-healthy lifestyle along with her uber-healthy diet and endless yoga to help her stay in shape.



Our expert says: "Flax seed oil is no diet miracle. It contains lots of Omega 3 (not Omega 6, which encourages fat storage), and like nuts, it contains lots of calories and fat (around 50% fat), so you definitely shouldn't have too much of it. And eating organic is great for your health, but has no effect on weight loss. Madonna's healthy diet and gruelling exercise régime is responsible for keeping her svelte."







