Celebrity diets: the good, the bad and the ugly
Charlize Theron's balanced diet secrets

   

Diet? What diet?! Former model Charlize Theron always stays svelte, but she does work at it - through good old-fashioned healthy eating.

Her secret: a balanced diet. Charlize ticks all the right diet boxes, eating a variety of food in moderation. She eats protein (meat, fish and eggs), fruit, veg and starch in moderation at every meal, and she still eats cakes, hamburgers and pizza, but in very small helpings (a third or a quarter of a portion). And to prevent snacking, she eats 6 small meals a day rather than 3 big ones.

Our expert says: "Moderation and variety are the keys to staying in shape and enjoying a balanced diet. Charlize doesn't cut out any of the food groups, she stays slim and gives her body all the nutrients it needs. By limiting but allowing herself the unhealthy foods she loves, she avoids the calorie overload and diet frustration which make so many healthy diets go wrong."

Sarah Horrocks
11/09/2008
