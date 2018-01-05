>
Dieting as a couple

 
Dieting as a couple

Dieting together rather than going it alone has three major bonuses:

> No-one's left out. What could be more frustrating than watching your other half wolf down a plate of chips while you pick at your steamed beans? You're bound to give in eventually! This is the kind of cycle that leads to bad food habits, and won't help you lose weight.

> You support each other. You'll find you're far less easily discouraged. If one of you starts to flag and feels like hitting the biscuit tin, the other is there for support and motivation.

> Eating healthy becomes easier. If you've both made a conscious decision to lose weight, you'll find it easier to cook healthier meals and remove blacklisted foods from your cupboards!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2010
