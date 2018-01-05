>
Weight inequalities between men and women

 
Unfortunately, the hard fact is that Mother Nature didn't make it easy on us. The fairer sex find it naturally harder to lose weight (life just isn't fair, is it?). Here's why...

> Men naturally burn more calories than women. They have more muscle and less fatty tissue than women (men have 10-15% fat and women 20-25%), and muscle mass uses up more energy than fat. Unfair? Yes.

> Men lose weight more quickly than women. Men lose weight 25% more quickly than women. If a couple follow exactly the same diet and the woman loses 3 kilos, her partner can expect to lose 5.

> As a rule, men diet less than women and as a result they lose weight more easily. When we diet, our bodies become more resistant to restrictions.

> Few men suffer from eating problems (bulimia, anorexia, comfort eating and snacking). As a rule, their relationship with food isn't as psychological.

> It's easier to lose weight from your stomach than it is from your thighs, hips and bum, where women tend to store fat. So there are no excuses for a beer belly.




  
  
