Nutritional needs for men, nutritional needs for women Science also dictates that women have different nutritional needs to men:



> Men are bigger and more muscular than women, so even when they're trying to lose weight they shouldn't reduce their calorie intake lower than 1600-1800 a day.

Women who want to lose weight can go down to 1400-1500 calories a day.



> Women are greatly affected by their hormones and have to make sure they get enough iron, calcium, zinc, copper, Vitamins D, B6 and B12 to maintain the right balance.

Men need to vary their diet as much as possible to ensure they get enough fibre, carotene, magnesium, selenium, Vitamins B9, C and E, which many don't get enough of.



> Another big difference is that women are naturally less muscular than men and have to eat enough protein (meat, fish and eggs) to keep their muscle mass. And to avoid snacking between meals, women need to make sure they get enough carbs, especially at breakfast and lunch.

Men need to allow themselves a good solid portion of meat or fish and enough carbs to satisfy their appetite, but should avoid sauces and other added fat. Men should also up their intake of fruit and veg in a big way, as most men don't get enough.











