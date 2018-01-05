>
>

Rules of dieting as a couple, tips on dieting with your partner

 
Here are the 4 rules of dieting à deux:

> Set down the rules. Once you've set your targets together, make a pact to take your diet seriously, not cheat and not hide any evidence of cheating if you do give in to temptation!

> Don't compete. A diet isn't a competition - men lose weight more easily anyway! You'd be fighting a losing battle trying to lose weight at the same rate, so take things slowly but surely.

> Eat together. The whole point of dieting together is you can eat the same meals! Even if you can't eat the same quantities, you eat the same dishes, so cook and enjoy your healthy meals together.

> Support each other. You'll find it hardest to resist the call of chocolate or cheese when he's not there. If you're on the brink of caving in, give him a call to help you keep temptation at bay!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2010
