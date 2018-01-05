>
>

Diet plan for men and women, dieting as a couple

 
Diet plan for men and women, dieting as a couple


Here's a typical day on the his'n'hers diet. It's a sensible, balanced eating plan, and the hardest thing is not getting jealous of his little extras!

Breakfast
Hot drink with no sugar (optional sweetener)
40g cereal (muesli or wheat flakes) with a little skimmed milk
1 natural yoghurt or 100g low-fat sugarfree/unsweetened cream cheese
1 piece of whole fresh fruit
Extras for him: a slice of bread with a knob of butter, and an egg or a slice of ham if he's still hungry.

Lunch
1 plate of crudités with 1 tbsp low-fat vinaigrette
100g meat or fish
80-100g cooked starch
All the green veg you want
30g cheese and 30g bread (optional)
1 piece of fresh fruit
For him: 150g meat or fish, 120-150g starch, 40g cheese, 50g bread (optional) and a glass of red wine (optional).

Dinner
1 bowl of soup
80-100g meat or fish
As much green veg as you like with 1 knob of butter or oil
30g bread
1 helping of unsweetened dairy produce (low-fat cottage cheese or yoghurt)
1 piece of fruit
For him: 120g meat or fish, 50g bread, and (if he's still hungry) 100-120g starchy carbs.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2010
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksHot celebrity men in uniform
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         