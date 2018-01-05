Diet plan for men and women, dieting as a couple

Here's a typical day on the his'n'hers diet. It's a sensible, balanced eating plan, and the hardest thing is not getting jealous of his little extras!



Breakfast

Hot drink with no sugar (optional sweetener)

40g cereal (muesli or wheat flakes) with a little skimmed milk

1 natural yoghurt or 100g low-fat sugarfree/unsweetened cream cheese

1 piece of whole fresh fruit

Extras for him: a slice of bread with a knob of butter, and an egg or a slice of ham if he's still hungry.



Lunch

1 plate of crudités with 1 tbsp low-fat vinaigrette

100g meat or fish

80-100g cooked starch

All the green veg you want

30g cheese and 30g bread (optional)

1 piece of fresh fruit

For him: 150g meat or fish, 120-150g starch, 40g cheese, 50g bread (optional) and a glass of red wine (optional).



Dinner

1 bowl of soup

80-100g meat or fish

As much green veg as you like with 1 knob of butter or oil

30g bread

1 helping of unsweetened dairy produce (low-fat cottage cheese or yoghurt)

1 piece of fruit

For him: 120g meat or fish, 50g bread, and (if he's still hungry) 100-120g starchy carbs.







