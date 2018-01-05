>
>

Three days of diet menus for man and woman

 
Three days of diet menus for man and woman

To get you started, here are three days of lunch and dinner menus to share:
Adapt the quantites using the sample day's requirements for him and her.

> Day 1
Lunch
Starter: Cucumber salad
Main: Spanish chicken and tomatoes stuffed with rice
Dessert: Slice of cheese and an apple

Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Beef skewer and mashed potatoes
Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of sugarfree fruit purée

> Day 2
Lunch
Starter: Egg salad with low-fat vinaigrette
Main: Cod fillet, steamed potatoes and spinach
Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of fresh pineapple

Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Turkey escalope, courgettes and wheat
Dessert: Slice of sweet egg flan.

> Day 3
Lunch
Starter: Grated carrot with low-fat vinaigrette
Main: Minced beef steak and lentils
Dessert: Slice of cheese and an orange

Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Bream fillet, fennel and rice
Dessert: 20% fat soft cheese and an apple




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/03/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
SudokuOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         