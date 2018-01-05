Three days of diet menus for man and woman To get you started, here are three days of lunch and dinner menus to share:

Adapt the quantites using the sample day's requirements for him and her.



> Day 1

Lunch

Starter: Cucumber salad

Main: Spanish chicken and tomatoes stuffed with rice

Dessert: Slice of cheese and an apple



Dinner

Starter: Soup

Main: Beef skewer and mashed potatoes

Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of sugarfree fruit purée



> Day 2

Lunch

Starter: Egg salad with low-fat vinaigrette

Main: Cod fillet, steamed potatoes and spinach

Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of fresh pineapple



Dinner

Starter: Soup

Main: Turkey escalope, courgettes and wheat

Dessert: Slice of sweet egg flan.



> Day 3

Lunch

Starter: Grated carrot with low-fat vinaigrette

Main: Minced beef steak and lentils

Dessert: Slice of cheese and an orange



Dinner

Starter: Soup

Main: Bream fillet, fennel and rice

Dessert: 20% fat soft cheese and an apple





