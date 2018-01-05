Three days of diet menus for man and woman

To get you started, here are three days of lunch and dinner menus to share:
Adapt the quantites using the sample day's requirements for him and her.
> Day 1
Lunch
Starter: Cucumber salad
Main: Spanish chicken and tomatoes stuffed with rice
Dessert: Slice of cheese and an apple
Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Beef skewer and mashed potatoes
Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of sugarfree fruit purée
> Day 2
Lunch
Starter: Egg salad with low-fat vinaigrette
Main: Cod fillet, steamed potatoes and spinach
Dessert: Yoghurt and a helping of fresh pineapple
Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Turkey escalope, courgettes and wheat
Dessert: Slice of sweet egg flan.
> Day 3
Lunch
Starter: Grated carrot with low-fat vinaigrette
Main: Minced beef steak and lentils
Dessert: Slice of cheese and an orange
Dinner
Starter: Soup
Main: Bream fillet, fennel and rice
Dessert: 20% fat soft cheese and an apple