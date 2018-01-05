Our expert's opinion on Madonna's macrobiotic diet Our expert says:

"Macrobiotic diets hail from Japan and aren't suited to our Western lifestyle. The Japanese know how to balance their diet and lifestyle with their ancestral culture and their needs, which are naturally different to ours. This is why macrobiotic diets often cause deficiencies in the West. These diets also constitute "punishment" food because the foods they advocate are insipid and all "pleasure" food is cut out.



Running on an empty stomach just isn't a good idea, because it puts your metabolism out of sync. Your body has to provide fuel when it has nothing in the tank, so to speak, so it goes into crisis mode and stays in crisis mode, storing energy when you eat your next meal.



Only the yoga is worth retaining from Madonna's regime, as it tones all the muscles, works your breathing, empties your mind and gives you balance."



Good idea?

"Only the yoga, which is good on all fronts. If you want to burn excess fat, you're better off walking on an empty stomach than running. Walking is less violent and much more effective!"





