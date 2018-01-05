>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Article in images

Weight and body control: how Elle MacPherson does it

 

Our expert says:
"Elle keeps her body in perfect shape! She eats all the right things: she has a varied diet but never gets too much of anything, especially carbs. She does the best form of exercise for a perfect body: yoga, which tones all over, makes you supple and improves posture; and swimming, which also engages all the muscle groups and gives you thighs of steel! Bodysculptor is worth a go, if it helps improve circulation and drain waste, but I don't think she really needs it."

Good idea?
"If you want a body like, er, The Body, you need to eat from every food group in moderation (I've said this a million times but you can't say it enough!). Swimming is fabulous for body sculpting, as long as you combine it with land training like jogging or walking. But if you have a real cellulite problem, you're better off using targeted ultrasound machines like Ultrashape (www.ultrashape.com) than low frequency wave machines like Bodysculptor, which aren't as good on problem skin."




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
