The risks of cosmetic surgery: Tara Reid

"Disastrous! If Tara sorted out her lifestyle she wouldn't need surgery. She's got a good body - it wouldn't take much effort to keep it in shape. She's taking useless risks with surgery. It may work, but you mustn't forget the risks. Why bother, when diet and lifestyle changes can easily sort out your problems?"



Good idea?

"No way. An unhealthy lifestyle is always going to be bad for your figure, however much money you have to waste on plastic surgery. You should only resort to it if you really need it (to get rid of stubborn fat, sagging skin, or a major physical flaw), and make sure you choose a reputable surgeon."





