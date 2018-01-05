>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
A balanced diet, endurance training and calorie burning

 

Our expert says:
"Halle has to eat a balanced diet for the sake of her health, and we should all follow her example: limit high-GI carbs (potatoes, bread and white rice) and opt for lots of medium to low GI carbs like low-fat yoghurt, raw carrots and lentils. Her exercise regime sounds miraculous but there's nothing ground-breaking about it: Halle mixes endurance training to burn calories and fat with weights and exercises to tone her body."

Good idea?
"Yes. If you want a Bond Girl body like Halle's, cut out the refined sugar (sweets, cakes and fizzy drinks) and eat lots of pulses, whole grain cereals and fruit. It's important to do both endurance training and gym exercises if you want all-over results, and work our regularly (several times a week). No pain, no gain!"




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
