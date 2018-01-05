Surfing gives you a dream body and flat stomach © Sipa Our expert says

"Cameron has a head-start: she's got a naturally good body, a fast metabolism, and a hobby that gives her an excellent all-round workout. Surfing tones every part of the body and gives you a honed physique: legs of steel, a sculpted bum, defined abs and a toned chest. Cameron's lucky because she loves exercise, but she should watch her diet a bit more. Her love of junk food hasn't had any effect on her amazing body, but it has given her bad skin."



Good idea?

"Yes. Hit the surf this summer by all means (just make sure you get a fit instructor). It makes sense that you can only have a McDonalds if you burn it off, and only occasionally if you want good skin! Plus, when you've got a wedding, date or big occasion coming up and you don't want to have to suck your stomach in all night, eating rabbit food for a couple of days beforehand helps to get a flat tum."





