>
>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Article in images

Nintendo Wii Fit: good for weight loss?

 

© Sipa - Nintendo Wii Fit: good for weight loss?
© Sipa
Our expert says:
"Working out with video games is a great idea. If it's cold or raining, you can't be bothered to go out, you hate exercise, you're embarrassed about your body or heavily overweight, it's a great way to exercise. However, because you don't have an instructor there with you, you might not do the exercises properly and could injure yourself. And on top of working out with your Wii, you should also do other types of exercise, perferably in the open air. It's important to get outside too!"

Good idea?
"Yes, if you're not into exercise and you're ready to invest a little."

Expect to pay around £180 for a Nintendo Wii and £100 for Wii Fit and the Balance Board.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Hot celebrity men in uniform
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         