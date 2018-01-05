Nintendo Wii Fit: good for weight loss? © Sipa Our expert says:

"Working out with video games is a great idea. If it's cold or raining, you can't be bothered to go out, you hate exercise, you're embarrassed about your body or heavily overweight, it's a great way to exercise. However, because you don't have an instructor there with you, you might not do the exercises properly and could injure yourself. And on top of working out with your Wii, you should also do other types of exercise, perferably in the open air. It's important to get outside too!"



Good idea?

"Yes, if you're not into exercise and you're ready to invest a little."



Expect to pay around £180 for a Nintendo Wii and £100 for Wii Fit and the Balance Board.





