Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Article in images

Victoria Beckham's weigt-loss strategy: excessive dieting

   

© Sipa - Victoria Beckham's weigt-loss strategy: excessive dieting
© Sipa
How she does it
Victoria's diet is a desperation diet! She doesn't eat, goes on fasts and purges and drinks litres and litres of water...and what for? A stick-thin, shapeless body, lifeless, sagging skin and a permanent sulk? And dancing in heels is pure madness...she must be killing her back!"

Good idea?
"Under no circumstances should you follow this diet, unless you want to look like Posh...which, to be fair, is unlikely."

Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
