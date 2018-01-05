Eva Longoria: lots of water and targeted exercise © Sipa Our expert says:

"Eva's a fantastic role model. She's always sexy, smiling and happy; she knows how to enjoy the pleasures of life but maintains an enviable figure, despite her lack of height. Targeted exercises keep her best assets in shape."



Good idea?

"Yes. Eva's philosophy is 'what goes in has to be burned off,' which is logical: when you treat yourself to a cream cake or a family-sized chunk of cheese, you hit the gym to make up for it! Make like Eva and drink lots of water throughout the day to help your body eliminate toxins. And make sure you get enough sleep: it really does affect comfort/compulisive eating."





