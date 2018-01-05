>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
How Madonna stays toned

 

How she does it

She may have turned the big 5-0, but the Queen of Pop still has a lithe body many 20-year-olds would envy. Her lump-free shape is down to her macrobiotic diet, which largely consists of vegetables, fruit, cereals, soya and oils, very little animal produce and no processed food.

Madge also keeps her ripped physique as toned as ever with hours of yoga every day, pushing herself to the limits.

And if that isn't enough, she burns calories and fat reserves (what fat reserves, you may ask?) by running on an empty stomach every morning.




  
  
