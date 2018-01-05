- How Elle MacPherson keeps The Body in shape

>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
At 44, Elle is still known as The Body. She keeps her dream figure by eating a balanced diet and avoiding excess. She eats lots of fish and vegetables, drinks lots of water, eats natural sugar (honey and fruit) and goes easy on the bread.

To sculpt and tone her curves, former supermodel Elle gets plenty of exercise: she's a big yoga fan, and like any good Aussie, she loves to swim.

Elle also has regular Bodysculptor sessions with a high-tech machine that generates biomagnetic low frequency waves and uses the power of pressotherapy to improve circulation and prevent the dreaded orange peel effect.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
