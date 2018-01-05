>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Tara Reid: plastic surgery and liposuction

 

© Sipa - Tara Reid: plastic surgery and liposuction
© Sipa
How she does it

Party girl Tara lives the high life and enjoys everything that's bad for her bod: she drinks, smokes, eats what she likes and doesn't get enough sleep. To compensate for all her excesses, the actress/TV star goes under the knife. At 32, Tara has had her boobs done and resorted to liposuction to get rid of unwanted lumps and bumps.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
