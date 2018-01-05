>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
How Halle Berry has a perfect body: personal trainer

 

How she does it

How Halle Berry has a perfect body: personal trainer
© Sipa


The lovely Halle suffers from diabetes, so she has to eat a healthy diet high in low-GI carbs (pulses, whole grains and fruit).

Exercise-wsie, Halle does yoga almost every day and works out 3-5 times a week using Harley Pasternak's FFF (Five Factor Fitness) training programme, which involes 25-minute sessions of cardio, weights and exercises to improve balance and posture.

Yummy mummy Halle, who gave birth to Nahla in March, also massages herself with softening slimming oils after showering.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
