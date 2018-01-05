Cameron Diaz: fitness freak © Sipa How she does it

Exercise, exercise and more exercise! Cameron doesn't get that toned, willowy bod by eating steamed fish and veg at every meal: she's a burger, soda, muffin and ice cream gal! What she does it burn off every single calorie she puts in.



Like any good Californian, Cam's a water baby and spends 4-5 hours a day surfing, burning 600 kcal an hour. Which means she can pretty much eat what she wants!



Still, Cameron does restrict herself when she's got a red carpet event coming up. A few days before she has to squeeze into a designer gown for a big occasion, she goes on a diet of green leaves (lettuce, cabbage and spinach) which fills her up, drains her body and gives her a washboard-flat stomach.





