Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Cameron Diaz: fitness freak

 

How she does it
Exercise, exercise and more exercise! Cameron doesn't get that toned, willowy bod by eating steamed fish and veg at every meal: she's a burger, soda, muffin and ice cream gal! What she does it burn off every single calorie she puts in.

Like any good Californian, Cam's a water baby and spends 4-5 hours a day surfing, burning 600 kcal an hour. Which means she can pretty much eat what she wants!

Still, Cameron does restrict herself when she's got a red carpet event coming up. A few days before she has to squeeze into a designer gown for a big occasion, she goes on a diet of green leaves (lettuce, cabbage and spinach) which fills her up, drains her body and gives her a washboard-flat stomach.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
