>
>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Article in images

How Jessica Alba stays slim

 

© Sipa - How Jessica Alba stays slim
© Sipa
How she does it

Unlike her Hollywood girlfriends who hire costly personal trainers, our Jess works out at home, in front of the TV, with her Nintendo Wii Fit. The Fantastic Four beauty can choose from yoga, gym, cardio, tennis, baseball, boxing and all manner of calorie-burning exercises to keep her amazing body so trim and honed, without even stepping out of her front door and getting harrassed by the paps. And now she's a proud mum, Jess can use her Wii Fit to shift her baby weight and keep an eye on little Honor Marie at the same time.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         