How Jessica Alba stays slim



Unlike her Hollywood girlfriends who hire costly personal trainers, our Jess works out at home, in front of the TV, with her Nintendo Wii Fit. The Fantastic Four beauty can choose from yoga, gym, cardio, tennis, baseball, boxing and all manner of calorie-burning exercises to keep her amazing body so trim and honed, without even stepping out of her front door and getting harrassed by the paps. And now she's a proud mum, Jess can use her Wii Fit to shift her baby weight and keep an eye on little Honor Marie at the same time.





