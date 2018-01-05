>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Victoria Beckham's diet: what Posh really eats

 

How she does it

Posh's secret to staying so svelte is simple: starvarion. Victoria shuns fat and sugar, and eats barely 1000 calories a day (the recommended amount for women is 1800). No wonder she's so skinny and never smiles...

On top of her diet, Victoria also exercises every day. She's turned one of the rooms in her house into a studio where she dances in high heels to keep her legs shapely.




  
  
