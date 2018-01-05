>
Cellulite-busting tricks from the stars
Eva Longoria does aerobics to stay thin

 

Mrs Tony Parker is obsessed about maintaining that pert little Latino derrière that every male on the planet would like to get his hands on. To keep her ass in shape, Eva does cellulite and wobble-busting exercises like squats to tone and round her bum and prevent it from heading south.

Eva enjoys her food, especially Mexican and Mediterranean cuisine, but she always burns the calories she eats through exercise (mainly aerobics and weights).

Desperate Housewife Eva also drinks lots of water (an average 3 litres a day) to fill herself up and eliminate waste from her body, and she gets plenty of sleep, because she knows lots of shut-eye helps regulate the appetite.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
