Burn calories having fun Little ones are a handful, but you can burn loads of calories playing and running around after the kids (yours or someone else's!). Get involved in all their games and activities. Apart from making cookies.



Playing with building blocks for 1h burns 70 kcal

Playing skittles for 45 min burns 90 kcal

Building dens for 2h burns 500 kcal

Playing ping-pong for 30 min burns 100 kcal

Skipping for 15 min burns 150 kcal

Power-walking with a buggy for 30 min burns 140 kcal