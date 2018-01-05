How to lose weight gardening Exercise phobics will find spending an afternoon tending your garden highly preferable to a session of Body Combat at the gym. Trimming your hedge, pruning your shrubs and lugging the watering can around gives your muscles a fab workout. Gardening is a great way to get buff without even realising you're doing Exercise, so if your once carefully-tended lawn and beds look more like a scene from The Jungle Book, get stuck in!



- Piling wood for 2h burns 720 kcal

- Digging for 1h burns 500 kcal

- Mowing the lawn for 30 min burns 300 Kcal

- Reading in a hammock for 3h burns 220 kcal

- Painting the fence for 1 1/2 h burns 450 Kcal



Tip: If you're having a mammoth gardening session, alternate heavy jobs like mowing and lugging wood around with lighter jobs like weeding so you don't end up with too many aches and pains!





