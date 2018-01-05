>
>
Cheeky ways to burn cals without hitting the gym!
Article in images

How to lose weight gardening

 
How to lose weight gardening

Exercise phobics will find spending an afternoon tending your garden highly preferable to a session of Body Combat at the gym. Trimming your hedge, pruning your shrubs and lugging the watering can around gives your muscles a fab workout. Gardening is a great way to get buff without even realising you're doing Exercise, so if your once carefully-tended lawn and beds look more like a scene from The Jungle Book, get stuck in!

- Piling wood for 2h burns 720 kcal
- Digging for 1h burns 500 kcal
- Mowing the lawn for 30 min burns 300 Kcal
- Reading in a hammock for 3h burns 220 kcal
- Painting the fence for 1 1/2 h burns 450 Kcal

Tip: If you're having a mammoth gardening session, alternate heavy jobs like mowing and lugging wood around with lighter jobs like weeding so you don't end up with too many aches and pains!




  
  
