Cheeky ways to burn cals without hitting the gym!
Have sex, lose weight!

 
We often associate burning calories with blood, sweat, tears, pain and suffering rather than pleasure, and it's often quite justified (eg: gym v sofa). However, there are plenty of totally pain-free ways to bust those cals:

- A 30-minute romp burns 250 kcal
- Snogging for 10 min burns 25 kcal
- A post-coital power nap (30 min) burns 35 kcal

- Watching DVDs for an hour and a half burns 95 kcal
- Shopping for 3h burns 641 kcal
- Tearing up the dancefloor for 2 hours burns 500 Kcal





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/01/2011
