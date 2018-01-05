Have sex, lose weight!

© Decleor

We often associate burning calories with blood, sweat, tears, pain and suffering rather than pleasure, and it's often quite justified (eg: gym v sofa). However, there are plenty of totally pain-free ways to bust those cals:



- A 30-minute romp burns 250 kcal

- Snogging for 10 min burns 25 kcal

- A post-coital power nap (30 min) burns 35 kcal



More calorie-busting pleasures...



- Watching DVDs for an hour and a half burns 95 kcal

- Shopping for 3h burns 641 kcal

- Tearing up the dancefloor for 2 hours burns 500 Kcal











