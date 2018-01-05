>
>
Cheeky ways to burn cals without hitting the gym!
Article in images

How to burn calories in the office

 
Long working hours can prevent us from fitting in as much exercise as we'd like (or that's our excuse, anyway). Make up for it by never missing out on an opportunity to burn cals at work:

- Climbing the stairs to the big bosses' office for 15 min burns 130 kcal
- Working at your desk for 2 hours burns 130 kcal
- Brushing your teeth after lunch for 5 min burns 12 kcal (every little helps, right?)
- Power-walking from your stop to the office for 20 min burns 90 kcal

Even if you have a top-of-the-range lift that whizzes you to the top floor in seconds, take the stairs and get some valuable exercise. And at lunchtime, get out and wander in the fresh air rather than eating at your desk or at the canteen.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/01/2011
