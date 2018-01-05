How to burn calories doing housework

>
Cheeky ways to burn cals without hitting the gym!
We may loathe it, but housework is good for calorie burning! It works your whole body and on average, you use up as many calories as you do walking. This might make your household chores a bit more enjoyable:

- Hoovering for 30 min burns 150 kcal
- Washing up for 10 min burns 20 kcal
- Mopping the floor for 30 min burns 130 kcal
- Ironing for an hour burns 130 kcal
- Re-arranging the furniture for 45 min burns 280 kcal

When you set to your housework, do it with gusto to burn even more calories and get it over with more quickly!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/01/2011
