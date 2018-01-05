>
>
Cheeky ways to burn cals without hitting the gym!
Article in images

Exercise on the beach

   
Exercise on the beach

It's simply rude not to treat ourselves to the odd ice cream, waffle, croissant, cookie, bucket of sangria and double mojito when we're on our jollies, but there's nothing worse than coming back off your hol only to find you can't get into your jeans! Luckily, there loads of ways of exercising on the beach that will burn off your holiday indulgences while you tan:

- Sun-worshipping on your beach towel for 3 hours burns 210 kcal
- Building sandcastles for 30 minutes burns 180 kcal
- Jumping around in the waves for 20 minutes burns 160 kcal
- Playing bat and ball for 40 min burns 340 kcal
- Playing beach volleyball for 30 min burns 250 kcal

Remember, it's calories you're supposed to be burning, not your precious skin, so remember to slap on plenty of suncream, especially when you're in the water.
Lobster pink spoils that beach goddess look.

More articles:
- Bikini countdown: the SOS beach diet
- The lemon diet
- Celebrity diets
- The volumetrics diet




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
12/01/2011
Reader ranking:3.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         