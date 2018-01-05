Exercise on the beach It's simply rude not to treat ourselves to the odd ice cream, waffle, croissant, cookie, bucket of sangria and double mojito when we're on our jollies, but there's nothing worse than coming back off your hol only to find you can't get into your jeans! Luckily, there loads of ways of exercising on the beach that will burn off your holiday indulgences while you tan:



- Sun-worshipping on your beach towel for 3 hours burns 210 kcal

- Building sandcastles for 30 minutes burns 180 kcal

- Jumping around in the waves for 20 minutes burns 160 kcal

- Playing bat and ball for 40 min burns 340 kcal

- Playing beach volleyball for 30 min burns 250 kcal



Remember, it's calories you're supposed to be burning, not your precious skin, so remember to slap on plenty of suncream, especially when you're in the water.

Lobster pink spoils that beach goddess look.



