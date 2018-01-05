>
The rainbow diet: multicoloured foods to help you lose weight in summer

Ohh how we love the rainbow diet. Why? Because it is so simple and so delicious.

Sunny days put us in the mood for melons, peaches, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and fresh fish. Hell, it's the only time of year we actually crave a salad! Well maybe not crave... but at least we don't resent it so much.

Make the most of what's in season, because it's all healthy, low calorie and fresh.

Have fun getting as many different rainbow colours and flavours as you can in your diet this summer, and say hello to a healthy glow, a flat tum and a fit bod!

It's the diet equivalent of a double rainbow.

