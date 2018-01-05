Orange foods help you tan Orange foods owe their colour to a generally high concentration of beta carotene. The brighter the colour, the more they contain.



Beta carotene has a protective effect, particularly on skin and mucous membranes, helping them fight the harmful effects of the sun.



When your body gets lots of the pigments in beta carotene, it takes on a naturally beautiful, darker shade, and looks more youthful and supple.



Help your tan along with lots of lovely orange foods.



Get lots of these: Peppers, peaches, apricots, melons, carrots, tomatoes and aubergines.



How much? At least 2 out of your 3 meals a day should include around 100-200g (cooked or raw).



Did you know? The antioxidant effects of carotenoids are boosted by Vitamin C. All the foods on your list also contain plenty of this too!





