Red draining foods Food that's reddish in colour contains flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants and also make the blood more fluid, improve circulation and strengthen the vascular walls.



They're your best weapons against water retention, heavy, swollen legs and the dreaded orange peel effect and cellulite they go hand in hand with.



The very same molecules are used in phytotherapy to help fight poor circulation.



Eat plenty of these: Strawberries, blackcurrants, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, raisins, plums, beetroot and redcurrants.



How much? At 1 out of 3 meals a day at least, have 100-200g, cooked or raw.



Did you know? These foods also contain vitamin P, which improves the blood capillaries' permeability, and potassium, which fights water retention.





