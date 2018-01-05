Green foods to eliminate toxins Green foods, mainly veg, contain the detox mineral sulphur, as well as water and fibre.



They're real cleansers, ridding your body of the toxins that build up thanks to stress, tobacco, alcohol, a bad diet and unhealthy lifestyle.



Give your body a veggie cleanse while you're on holiday!



Get plenty of these: Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, courgettes, green beans, lettuce, onions, leeks, peas, parsley and chives.



How much? At lunch and dinner, have at least 200g cooked green veg. These high-fibre foods contain lots of water and also fill you up really well.



Eat them at every meal and you won't worry about not getting enough...





