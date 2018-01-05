>
The rainbow diet: stay svelte all summer!
Green foods to eliminate toxins

 

Green foods to eliminate toxins
Green foods, mainly veg, contain the detox mineral sulphur, as well as water and fibre.

They're real cleansers, ridding your body of the toxins that build up thanks to stress, tobacco, alcohol, a bad diet and unhealthy lifestyle.

Give your body a veggie cleanse while you're on holiday!

Get plenty of these: Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, spinach, courgettes, green beans, lettuce, onions, leeks, peas, parsley and chives.

How much? At lunch and dinner, have at least 200g cooked green veg. These high-fibre foods contain lots of water and also fill you up really well.

Sarah Horrocks
29/04/2011
