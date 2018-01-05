White low calorie foods to fill you up and keep hunger at bay White, in nutritional terms means high protein. Our bodies need protein to build muscle mass rather than fat mass.



Protein also fills you up fast, which makes it a must if you're looking to lose a few pounds easily!



It can be harder to come by on a veggie or vegan diet so make sure you stock up on supplements or include plenty of pulses and nuts in your daily diet.



Eat plenty of these: White meat (chicken, turkey and good cuts of pork), fish, shellfish, seafood and dairy produce.



How much? 3 portions of dairy a day and 150-200g meat or fish at every meal.



Did you know? Dairy produce is known for being packed with calcium; but aside from being an essential mineral for healthy bones and teeth, calcium is also said to be beneficial for weight loss.





