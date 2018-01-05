|
|
White low calorie foods to fill you up and keep hunger at bay
|
White, in nutritional terms means high protein. Our bodies need protein to build muscle mass rather than fat mass.
Protein also fills you up fast, which makes it a must if you're looking to lose a few pounds easily!
It can be harder to come by on a veggie or vegan diet so make sure you stock up on supplements or include plenty of pulses and nuts in your daily diet.
Eat plenty of these: White meat (chicken, turkey and good cuts of pork), fish, shellfish, seafood and dairy produce.
How much? 3 portions of dairy a day and 150-200g meat or fish at every meal.
Did you know? Dairy produce is known for being packed with calcium; but aside from being an essential mineral for healthy bones and teeth, calcium is also said to be beneficial for weight loss.