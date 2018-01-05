Energy foods Yellow foods are often the most energetic or calorific, and include fats and complex carbs.



While they may be generous on the calories, these are still essential nutrients the body needs: they're the fuel you need to function!



Without these foods you won't have the energy you need to exercise or party (depending on your priorities).



Which foods? Plant or vegetable oils, butter, margarine, cereals, potatoes, pasta, rice, quinoa and bread.



How much? 10g added fat a day (1 tbsp oil or a small, café-sized sachet; 40-60g bread or cereals for breakfast; and 100g cooked starch for lunch.



Did you know? Cereals also contain protein and B vitamins, while fat also contains essential acids and vitamin E. These are essential for healthy skin, hair and nails.





