A day on the rainbow diet Breakfast

Lemon tea

A bowl of milk

2-3 apricots

40g cornflakes



Lunch

Grated carrots with lemon

150g turkey escalope with herbs

200g courgettes

100g cooked quinoa

1 peach



Snack

1 slice of melon or watermelon

1 natural yoghurt



Dinner

Fresh tomato and cucumber gaspacho

100g grilled sea bream with fennel

As many steamed green beans as you like

100g fat-free cottage cheese + 200g chopped strawberries