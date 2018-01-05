>
>
The rainbow diet: stay svelte all summer!
Article in images

3 healthy savoury recipes for the Rainbow diet

 

Ebly - 3 healthy savoury recipes for the Rainbow diet
Ebly
Tomato sorbet - Serves 8

Blend 750g chopped tomatoes, the juice of a lime and 200ml syrup (made with 100ml water and 120g sugar) until you get a thin purée.

Add 3 tbsp muscat (sweet wine). Refrigerate and then use a sorbet/ice cream maker or freeze to turn the mixture to ice (if you use a freezer, remember to stir regularly).

Garnish with fresh mint leaves to serve.

Baked chicken and herbs - Serves 2

Finely chop 1 small courgette and 100g mushrooms. Peel 2 small tomatoes and chop them into quarters.

Rub the chicken with half a lemon and lay on squares of aluminum foil. Cover with the veg, parsley, tarragon and chives and season.

Close the foil up to make parcels and bake in a hot oven (210°C, Gas Mark 7) for 30 minutes.

Summer wheat salad - Serves 2

Cook 75g pre-cooked whole wheat for 10 minutes, drain and leave to cool. Wash, peel and dice half a cucumber, half a red pepper and a tomato.

Chop a sprig of parsley and a sprig of coriander. Mix the herbs, vegetables and wheat together.

Mix the juice of a lemon, a tablespoonful of olive oil and a tablespoonful of water together, season to taste, mix with the wheat salad and serve chilled.

Source: Brides-les-Bains Nutritional Centre




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/04/2011
Rank this page: 

