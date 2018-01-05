3 healthy savoury recipes for the Rainbow diet Ebly Tomato sorbet - Serves 8



Blend 750g chopped tomatoes, the juice of a lime and 200ml syrup (made with 100ml water and 120g sugar) until you get a thin purée.



Add 3 tbsp muscat (sweet wine). Refrigerate and then use a sorbet/ice cream maker or freeze to turn the mixture to ice (if you use a freezer, remember to stir regularly).



Garnish with fresh mint leaves to serve.



Baked chicken and herbs - Serves 2



Finely chop 1 small courgette and 100g mushrooms. Peel 2 small tomatoes and chop them into quarters.



Rub the chicken with half a lemon and lay on squares of aluminum foil. Cover with the veg, parsley, tarragon and chives and season.



Close the foil up to make parcels and bake in a hot oven (210°C, Gas Mark 7) for 30 minutes.



Summer wheat salad - Serves 2



Cook 75g pre-cooked whole wheat for 10 minutes, drain and leave to cool. Wash, peel and dice half a cucumber, half a red pepper and a tomato.



Chop a sprig of parsley and a sprig of coriander. Mix the herbs, vegetables and wheat together.



Mix the juice of a lemon, a tablespoonful of olive oil and a tablespoonful of water together, season to taste, mix with the wheat salad and serve chilled.



Source: Brides-les-Bains Nutritional Centre









