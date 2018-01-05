Healthy dessert recipes for the Rainbow diet Peach mousse - Serves 2



Blend 250g de-stoned peaches. Heat the fruit purée in a pan, dissolve half a sheet of gelatine (pre-soaked in cold water to soften it).



Leave to cool, then mix in 100g of blended fat-free cottage cheese and yoghurt (50g each) and a little sweetener.



Refrigerate, and as it starts to set gently add an egg white (beaten until stiff) into the mixture. Arrange in glasses or ramekins and refrigerate for several hours.



Strawberry and raspberry milkshake - Serves 3



Wash, hull and chop 125g strawberries into pieces. Blend with 100g raspberries in a food processor.



Add 2tbsp fat-free natural yoghurt, 400ml semi-skimmed milk, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 3tbsp sweetener and the inside of a vanilla pod. Blend again and pour into glasses or ramekins. Serve chilled.



Melon and mint carpaccio

Serves 4



Cut a large melon into thin slices. Make a healthy syrup with 20ml water and 2 tbsp sweetener, add a few mint leaves and leave to infuse.



Arrange the melon in rounds on dessert plates, drizzle with syrup and garnish with more mint leaves.



Source: Brides-les-Bains Nutritional Centre





