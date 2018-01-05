>
>
Eat healthy for less
Article in images

Tinned food can be cheap and nutritious

 

Tinned food has a bad rep, but it's cheaper than fresh or frozen and can be nutritional too.

- It lasts forever. 
Tins last (almost) forever. The use-by date is years away so you can stock them in for a rainy/can't-be-bothered day. And even if the best before date is up to 3 years for veg and 2 years for acidic products, you can still use them after that date. There's no waste with tins, and the way the food is preserved makes it hang onto its vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

- Variety whatever the season. 
From fruit and veg to fish (sardines, mackerel, tuna, prawns and crab meat), there's always a wide range of tinned food out there if you fancy a change. Just go for the least processed, most basic ingredients as possible (tuna, beans, lentils etc), avoiding the tinned ravioli and salads, for example, which are full of added fat, additives and sugar.

- Quick and easy meals.
When you're short on time or can't be bothered to shop or cook, you can break a tin open and make a quick meal in minutes.




  
  
